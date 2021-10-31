Left Menu

American Airlines cancels flights due to staff shortages, bad weather

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airlines said in a statement. The company expects to get through this period of irregular operations soon, it said. Southwest also said it was hiring aggressively, with the aim of having about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 03:55 IST
American Airlines cancels flights due to staff shortages, bad weather

American Airlines Group Inc said on Saturday it has canceled hundreds of scheduled flights over the weekend due to staff shortages and unfavorable weather conditions.

The airlines said it has so far canceled 500 flights on Saturday and over 300 flights on Sunday, in addition to 376 flights canceled on Friday. "With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airlines said in a statement.

The company expects to get through this period of irregular operations soon, it said. Heading towards the busy holiday travel season, carriers are trying to hire more employees.

American Airlines said it is increasing its staffing across all operations, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave and more than 600 newly hired flight attendants coming on board by the end of December. Southwest also said it was hiring aggressively, with the aim of having about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.

Also Read: American Airlines posts USD 169 million profit on taxpayer help

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021