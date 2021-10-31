PM Modi says India becoming fully capable to meet any challenge, stresses on unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge and called for unity among its citizens, saying that only a united country can move forward and attain its goals.

In a message to the country on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 146th birth anniversary, which is commemorated as National Unity Day in tribute to his success in merging various parts of the country into the Union, Modi said inspired by India's first home minister's ideals the country's capabilities and resolve are now unprecedented on every front; be it land, water, air or space.

The prime minister was equally emphatic in his call for unity.

"We have to keep in mind that as every person sitting in a boat has to care about it, we too can move forward only when we are united. Only then the country will be able to attain its goals," he said.

Modi also cited Patel's quote "By common endeavor we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities'' to assert that a collective effort is more relevant in this "Azadi ka Amrit Kaal", a reference to his government's multi-dimensional drive to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence than it was in building free India.

"This is a time for an unprecedented pace for development and achieving difficult goals. This 'Amrit Kaal is for building an India for Patel's dreams," the prime minister said.

Noting that Patel wanted India to be capable, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble, and developed, and always prioritized national interest, Modi said, "Today, deriving inspiration from him, the country is becoming fully capable of meeting any external and internal challenges." His government, Modi said, has given priority to the ideals that preserve national unity and asserted that every part of the country, be it Jammu and Kashmir, northeast or any remote Himalayan village, is now advancing on the path of progress with the construction of modern infrastructure reducing geographical and cultural distance among its citizens.

If people have to think hundred times before traveling to a distant part of the country, then it will not help matters but if this becomes easy, then it brings people closer and boosts national unity, the prime minister said.

Patel dedicated his life to 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' (one India, great India), Modi said and added that a "mahayagya" is on to unify the country socially, economically, and constitutionally to strengthen this spirit.

India's first deputy prime minister saw the country as a living organism and envisioned "one India" in which everybody got the same opportunities, Modi said, noting that every section and faith of the society would join Patel's programs.

When "one India" is spoken about today, it should be an India where women should have many opportunities, where Dalits, the deprived, tribals and every citizen feel equal, and where there is no discrimination in housing, electricity, and water facilities with everyone having the same rights.

"This is what the country is doing now. New targets are being set regularly in this direction. This is happening because 'sabka prayas' (everyone's effort) is now behind the country's every resolve," he said.

Modi cited India's fight against COVID-19 as an example of 'sabka prayas', and asserted that the same spirit should be the basis for boosting development and building a self-reliant India. In this context, he also mentioned the launch of the ''PM Gati Shakti Master Plan', which has brought various government departments on one platform to boost infra development.

"India has become an attractive destination of investment due to many reforms carried out in the last few years," he said.

Anything is possible if the society's power joins the government's strength, he said, adding that it is, therefore, imperative that our every action should be marked by consideration for wider national goals.

Students can consider sector-specific innovations when they choose their stream of study while people should keep the goal of self-reliance in mind during their purchase, he said. Similarly, industry, farmers, and cooperative institutions can keep the goals of the country in mind while making their choices, he added.

Modi said India is not just a geographical unity but is a nation of high ideals, civilizational and cultural values and that this landmass where 130 crore Indians live is an integral part of our soul, dreams, and aspirations.

Paying tributes to Patel, Modi said he lives not only in history but also in the hearts of the countrymen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)