IndiGo starts six domestic flights from Indore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:41 IST
IndiGo starts six domestic flights from Indore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo started six domestic flights connecting Indore to Allahabad, Jodhpur and Surat on Sunday.

The flights, virtually flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, will operate daily, according to a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, said, ''Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to the political, tourist and business centres of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, will cater to the regional travel demand while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility.'' Overall, IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

