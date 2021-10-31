IndiGo starts six domestic flights from Indore
- Country:
- India
IndiGo started six domestic flights connecting Indore to Allahabad, Jodhpur and Surat on Sunday.
The flights, virtually flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, will operate daily, according to a statement.
Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, said, ''Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to the political, tourist and business centres of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, will cater to the regional travel demand while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility.'' Overall, IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Eight students test COVID-19 positive at tuition centre in Surat
Guj: Fire in Surat packaging unit; 2 dead, many injured among 145 rescued
Fire breaks out in Surat's packaging unit, 2 dead
COVID-19: Surat's gems, jewellery industry sees surge in export
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Kabirsej village, pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki