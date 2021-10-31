Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:10 IST
Fuel price rise: Newspaper pamphlets in MP's Balaghat inform of low retail rates in Maha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sizable number of people in Balaghat city in Madhya Pradesh got pamphlets in their newspapers on Sunday informing them that petrol and diesel were cheaper by at least Rs 4 per litre in Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The pamphlets also said purchasers of fuel could get a free fill of nitrogen in their vehicle tyres as an added measure in Gondia, which is around 45 kilometres from Balaghat district headquarters.

''The price of petrol in Balaghat has reached Rs 120.42 after a hike of Rs 36 paise, while diesel is retailing at Rs 109.69 per litre post a 37 paise hike as on Sunday. Petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 116.29 a litre and 105.72 per litre respectively in Gondia,'' Ashok Bajaj, owner of a petrol pump in Deotola area of Balaghat, told PTI.

''The Hindi pamphlets have mentioned the name of Gaurishankar & Sons, located at Jai Stambh Chowk in Gondia. It was distributed along with the newspapers in Balaghat to attract people towards lower prices of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra," he said.

Business had already taken a hit due to difference in prices in the two states, and these pamphlets, as well similar banners in the border areas of Maharashtra, would further affect the trade, he added.

Newspaper agency owner Ramesh Bawankar said some 10,000 pamphlets were distributed along with newspapers in the city on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Annupur, an MP district bordering Chhattisgarh, continues to have the highest rates of petrol and diesel in the state, with Sunday's retail prices being Rs 121.49 and Rs Rs 110.66 per litre respectively, a petrol pump owner said.

In Barwani, another MP district bordering Maharashtra, the price of petrol was Rs 120.34 while diesel was being sold at Rs 109.61 per litre, said Dayal Chouhan, a petrol pump manager in Khetia, located on the MP-Maharashtra border.

''Petrol and diesel are cheaper in Maharashtra by around Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively in comparison to rates in Barwani. Most vehicle owners from here drive down to Maharashtra, which is around a kilometre away from Khetia, to buy fuel. Vehicles coming into MP are also filling up in the neighbouring state,'' Chouhan said.

Several fuel pump owners said business in border areas of MP was affected as people were going to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to purchase petrol and diesel.

