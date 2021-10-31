Left Menu

Ahead of Diwali, Union Steel Minister announces Rs 28,000 bonus, wage revision for MOIL employees

He announced a production-linked bonus of Rs 28,000 for all the MOIL employees, which will be paid before the upcoming Diwali festival.The wage revision is for 10 years, with effect from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2027, and will benefit around 5,800 employees of the company, it said in a release.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:57 IST
Ahead of Diwali, Union Steel Minister announces Rs 28,000 bonus, wage revision for MOIL employees
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Sunday announced a bonus of Rs 28,000 as well as wage revision for the employees of the state-owned Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL).

Singh was addressing a gathering at the inauguration 2nd Vertical Shaft, Chikla Mine and various other facilities of the company based at Nagpur in Maharashtra. He announced a production-linked bonus of Rs 28,000 for all the MOIL employees, which will be paid before the upcoming Diwali festival.

The wage revision is for 10 years, with effect from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2027, and will benefit around 5,800 employees of the company, it said in a release. It is based on an MoU arrived between the company's management and the MOIL Kamgar Sanghatan, a recognised union of its employees. The proposal includes fitment benefit of 20 per cent and perks /allowances at the rate of 20 per cent, the release said. An interim relief at 12 per cent of the basic and dearness allowance (DA) was given by the company with effect from May 2019, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021