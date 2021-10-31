Shanghai Disneyland suspends entry to cooperate with China's COVID probes
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:01 IST
- Country:
- China
Shanghai Disneyland said on Sunday that it has temporarily suspended entry to cooperate with COVID-19 investigations linked to other Chinese provinces and cities.
Guests currently in the park are required to undergo COVID-19 tests at the exit when they leave, Shanghai Disneyland said on its Chinese social media account.
Entry to the nearby Disneytown has also been halted, Shanghai Disneyland said.
Also Read: Chinese astronauts on six-month mission enter space station after successful launch
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
Advertisement