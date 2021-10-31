Shanghai Disneyland suspends entry to cooperate with China's COVID probes

Shanghai Disneyland said on Sunday that it has temporarily suspended entry to cooperate with COVID-19 investigations linked to other Chinese provinces and cities.

Guests currently in the park are required to undergo COVID-19 tests at the exit when they leave, Shanghai Disneyland said on its Chinese social media account.

Entry to the nearby Disneytown has also been halted, Shanghai Disneyland said.

