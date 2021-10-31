Left Menu

Sonowal reviews works of Cochin shipyard, Port Trust

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:28 IST
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, currently on a three-day Kerala visit, on Sunday reviewed works and projects of the Cochin Port Trust and said the central government was committed to the development of the key southern port.

The minister also undertook an overall review of the Cochin Shipyard Limited, one of the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, officials said.

''We are expediting all projects to take this important port to greater heights,'' Sonowal tweeted after reviewing the activities of the Cochin Port Trust with its officials including chairperson Dr M Beena. Union Shipping Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan also attended the separate review meetings of Port Trust and Shipyard.

The Minister, during his meeting with the Cochin Shipyard officials including its Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair, reviewed its expansion projects, current projects and infrastructural developments and future programmes, they said.

In the meeting, the CMD made a presentation on the financial status of the Shipyard and the ongoing works of shipbuilding and repairs going on in the company, they added.

After reviewing both the projects, the minister left for India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, which is currently in the high seas as part of its second sea trials.

