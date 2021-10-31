Nagpur: Man crushed to death by bus, another injured

A private bus crushed a 51-year-old man to death and left another one seriously injured when they were going on a motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred near Ashok Chowk in Imambada area of the city on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Matiuddin Mominuddin Sheikh, the police said, adding that the injured, Mohammad Haruf Mohammad Gafur Sheikh (42), was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). ''An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle, due to which both of them fell down. They came under the wheels of a private bus that was coming from behind. They got dragged by the bus for some distance, due to which they suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the GMCH, where doctors declared Matiuddin dead,'' an official of Imambada police station said. A case was registered against the bus driver, he said.

