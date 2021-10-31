Left Menu

Chennai Port Trust transports excavators through rail link

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:09 IST
Chennai Port Trust transports excavators through rail link
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI): Chennai Port Trust has reached a significant milestone by handling 58 units of imported excavators with accessories by rail to Wallajabad.

According to officials of the port, the excavators are normally moved by road and this was the first time they were transported to Wallajabad through railway wagons on October 28.

The cargo imported from Shanghai, China, through m.v. THOROCCO LEGACY was dispatched to Wallajabad Rail Siding through rail with an aim to ease congestion on road and augment the share of rail network, a press release said on Sunday.

''It is a testimony to Chennai Port's capability in handling such over-dimensional cargo through multiple mode of transport,'' the release said.

Chairman of the Port Trust Sunil Paliwal appreciated the officials, the importer SCHWING Stetter India and the handling agent Aashirvadh Global Logistics for the operation, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021