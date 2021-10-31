Chennai Port Trust transports excavators through rail link

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI): Chennai Port Trust has reached a significant milestone by handling 58 units of imported excavators with accessories by rail to Wallajabad.

According to officials of the port, the excavators are normally moved by road and this was the first time they were transported to Wallajabad through railway wagons on October 28.

The cargo imported from Shanghai, China, through m.v. THOROCCO LEGACY was dispatched to Wallajabad Rail Siding through rail with an aim to ease congestion on road and augment the share of rail network, a press release said on Sunday.

''It is a testimony to Chennai Port's capability in handling such over-dimensional cargo through multiple mode of transport,'' the release said.

Chairman of the Port Trust Sunil Paliwal appreciated the officials, the importer SCHWING Stetter India and the handling agent Aashirvadh Global Logistics for the operation, the release added.

