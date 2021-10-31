Left Menu

He said a carbon-based arrangement between the EU and the United States on steel and aluminum trade would restrict access to U.S. markets for "dirty" steel from countries such as China and counter steel dumping practices from other nations.

EU, U.S. end clash over steel, aluminium tariffs, to work on global deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United States and the European Union announced on Sunday an end to a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs started in 2018 and said they would try to work out over the next two years a global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminium. "The United States and the European Union have reached a major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of climate change while also protecting American jobs and American industry," U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Biden said the deal immediately removed tariffs on the European Union steel and aluminium, imposed by the previous administration, and lowered costs to U.S. consumers. He said a carbon-based arrangement between the EU and the United States on steel and aluminum trade would restrict access to U.S. markets for "dirty" steel from countries such as China and counter steel dumping practices from other nations.

"I am pleased to announce that President Joe Biden and I reached an agreement to suspend the tariffs on steel and aluminium, and to work together on a new Global Sustainable Steel Arrangement," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement to the press with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' meeting in Rome.

