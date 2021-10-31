Left Menu

Cable car crashes in northern Czech Republic, killing 1

A cable car crashed in the northern Czech Republic, killing one person on Sunday, officials said.One of the two cabins of the cable car crashed to the ground in the afternoon. The only person onboard, a staff member, was killed, said Martin Puta, the head of the regional government.

One of the two cabins of the cable car crashed to the ground in the afternoon. The only person onboard, a staff member, was killed, said Martin Puta, the head of the regional government. Puta said he hoped the cause will be investigated soon.

Rescuers said none of the 15 people from the second cabin were injured. It was the first such accident involving the Czech Republic's oldest cable car, which dates to 1933. Operated by the Czech Railways, it leads almost to the top of Jested Mountain, near the city of Liberec.

The crash took place the day before the cable car was scheduled to undergo a planned two-week maintenance.(AP) RUP

