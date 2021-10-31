Left Menu

Domestic steel demand and consumption increasing: Union minister

Replying to a query on the situation of domestic steel demand in India, Singh said, The domestic steel demand is very good and the country is at number two in the world.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Sunday said the domestic demand for steel is ''very good'' and its consumption is also increasing in the country.

Singh was speaking at a press meet on the sidelines of the inauguration of the second Vertical Shaft, Chikla Mine and various other facilities of the Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) based in Nagpur. Replying to a query on the situation of domestic steel demand in India, Singh said, ''The domestic steel demand is very good and the country is at number two in the world. However, our per capita consumption is little less. Our per capita consumption is around 74 kg and 14 to 15 kg in rural area.'' He said that the requirement and consumption of steel is increasing in the country with the kind of infrastructure development work going on in the country. To a query on the conflict between tribals and mining industry, Singh said that locals' interests have to be taken care of when negotiations take place. When mining is done or industry is set up, the locals also get employment and overall development is carried out of that region, he added. ''We have to provide better alternatives to them and take their suggestions to create a win-win situation for both,'' he said.

