IAC Vikrant a testimony to self-reliance in warship building, says Sonowal

Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reviewed the progress of the sea trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant and said it's a testimony to India's self-reliance in warship building.

The ship had sailed out for the second sea trials on October 24.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Karambir Singh accompanied the minister during his onboard visit, along with other Naval officials.

Sonowal and the Navy chief addressed a gathering of the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) staff, Naval personnel and other officials on board Vikrant which has been undertaking sea trials off Kochi coast.

''This is the second trial. Our aim is to commission the ship by August next year. I am extremely happy to embark on the first IAC Vikrant built in collaboration between the Cochin Shipyard Limited and the Navy. IAC is a true testimony to India's self reliance in warship building,'' Sonowal said.

The maiden sea sortie of the ship was successfully undertaken on August 21 this year.

Sonowal impressed upon CSL to ensure timely delivery of the ship in April 2022 to realise the commissioning by August the same year to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Meanwhile, CNS said it's a matter of pride that India used 76 per cent of indigenous content and built the ship within the budget of Rs 20,000 crore.

''Approximately 550 industries are associated with this and nearly 13,000 people in addition to those who are working with the CSL are working for this. Not only has it given us a very important capability but it has also given the industrial capability of the country a big boost,'' Singh said.

He added that during the ongoing second sea trial of the vessel, endurance trials among others are being tested and Navy aims to ''take delivery of the IAC by April 2022 and commission her in August 2022''.

The IAC designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND) is being built at CSL, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPS&W).

During this second sea trial, detailed trials and testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronics suites, deck machinery, life saving appliances and ship systems are being progressed.

IAC Vikrant is the largest and the most complex warship built in the country. The 40,000-tonne warship has a fully functional medical complex with two operation theatres.

This is the first time that the Union Minister and the CNS, flew to the IAC. They both the reached the ship on an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). A chopper team comprising two ALHs and a Sea King helicopter flew past the ship multiple times and demonstrated the landing and take-off maneuvers.

The Naval team later briefed the minister and the CNS about the ship and gave them a tour of the Vessel.

The carrier has a top speed of 28 knots with a cruising speed of 18 knots and an endurance of about 7500 nm.

It is 262 meter long, 62 meter wide and 59 meters tall. With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier.

