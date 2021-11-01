PM Modi discusses comprehensive strategic partnership, economy with Indonesian President Widodo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exchanged views with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, trade, economy and people-to-people ties, as they met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here.

Modi also congratulated Indonesia for its G20 Presidency next year and assured India's support as part of Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

''Glad to have met President @jokowi earlier today. Discussed existing areas of India-Indonesia cooperation and new spheres where our countries can work together for the benefit of our citizens and the entire planet,'' Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. The two leaders discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership, including trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders held discussions on the recent course of India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders appreciated each other's steadfast support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to cooperate towards post-pandemic recovery. They also emphasised the importance of Indo-Pacific cooperation, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both leaders committed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, and pave way for greater people-to-people interaction, it said.

Discussions also took place on combating climate change, particularly on the need for implementation of climate finance commitments, the release said.

Modi congratulated Indonesia for its G20 Presidency next year, and assured him of India's readiness to work closely with the country as part of Troika.

Earlier, the PMO India noted that strong relations with Indonesia is a key part of India's 'Act East' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. ''Ways to improve economic linkages and cultural cooperation figured prominently during the talks,'' it said in a tweet.

SAGAR is an acronym for ''Security and Growth for all in the Region'' in 2015. This vision focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans, and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

Indonesia is an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Defence and security cooperation between India and Indonesia has been on an upward trajectory in the last few years, particularly in the maritime domain.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.

Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

