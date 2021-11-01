Trains collide in southwestern England - police

Two trains collided on Sunday in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, police said.

A BBC reporter said 13 people were believed to have been injured but not seriously in the crash which took place in a tunnel. "We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site which is close to London Road, Salisbury," the police force for the English county of Wiltshire said.

The incident took place between Andover and Salisbury, police said in a statement. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)

