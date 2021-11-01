Trains collide in southwest England, several people reported injured
Two trains collided on Sunday in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, police said. A BBC reporter said a dozen people were believed to have been injured but not seriously. British transport police said the incident occurred in a tunnel and there were reports that a train had derailed. Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene, Wiltshire police said.
Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene, Wiltshire police said. The BBC said one of the train drivers was believed to be trapped in the cab of the train.
Train operator Great Western Railways said the incident involved a train travelling between Portsmouth and Bristol and another train which was travelling from London's Waterloo Station to Honiton.
