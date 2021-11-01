Left Menu

Coke to pay $5.6 bln for full control of BodyArmor - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 02:33 IST
Coke to pay $5.6 bln for full control of BodyArmor - WSJ
Representative image

Coca-Cola Co is buying full control of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion in a deal that values the sports drink brand at about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/coke-to-pay-5-6-billion-for-full-control-of-bodyarmor-11635713140?mod=latest_headlines on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Coca-Cola, which already owns 30% of BodyArmor, is buying the remaining 70% from the company's founders and investors, according to the WSJ report. The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, it added.

