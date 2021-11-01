Train collision in southwest England injures several people

Two trains were involved in a collision on Sunday in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, injuring a number of people, police said.

"A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," British transport police said. Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene at a tunnel near Salisbury station, police said.

The BBC quoted a spokesman for Network Rail, a track operator, as saying the rear carriage of one train derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station and the incident disabled all signalling in the area. The second train then collided with the first one.

Train operator Great Western Railway said the crash involved a train travelling between Portsmouth and Bristol and another train travelling from London's Waterloo Station to Honiton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)