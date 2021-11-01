Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic warns Britain not to embark on 'confrontation' over Northern Ireland- The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 03:57 IST
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has warned the UK not to "embark on a path of confrontation", amid tensions over Northern Ireland and post-Brexit fishing rights, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/10/31/eu-warns-uk-avoid-confrontation-amid-tensions-fishing-rights on Sunday.

Sefcovic urged his British counterpart, Lord Frost, to back down and reconsider the bloc's proposals to reduce checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland under the protocol, the newspaper said.

"I am increasingly concerned that the UK Government will refuse to engage with this and embark on a path of confrontation," Sefcovic told The Telegraph.

