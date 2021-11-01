AgreeYa Solutions Wins Double Awards at Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2021

NOIDA, India, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgreeYa Solutions today announced winning the Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2021, the world's premier business awards program. These prestigious awards recognize the best organizations with distinguished and outstanding talent and HR practices. 15+ nationalities from over 150+countries participated in this award.

AgreeYa has been hailed as Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards for Managing Health at Work for their remarkable and unique approach towards nurturing its employees' mental and physical health. Another category AgreeYa were termed winner for is Asia's Best Employer Brand for Transitioning to Virtual Workplace- the HR lens. This achievement is a direct consequence of the AgreeYa's commitment and efforts towards building an exceptional work-from-home infrastructure by making the best use of digital technology and governance.

Speaking on the occasion, Arindam Ray Chaudhari, COO, AgreeYa Solutions said, ''We are extremely elated to be recognized by Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards,'' Adding further he said, ''At AgreeYa, we always keep our people at the center of everything that we do. We believe in the all-round development of the body, mind, and spirit of our employees. Our programs and initiatives are designed to encourage physical activities, bring fun and relaxation at work, practice mindfulness as we live our moments, and align with nature and universal consciousness. Institutionalizing these has made our employees more satisfied with life and work. And being a technology leader, we make sure that we make the best use of cloud technology and state-of-the art tools, and intelligent automation to manage our virtual workplace. This award is a testament to our commitment to our valuable employees.'' Also, speaking on the occasion, Sangita Srivastava, Director HR- India said, ''Our well-thought-out approach and structured curriculum helped us meet our objectives around ensuring employees health and productivity. AgreeYa has always prioritized its employees and their well-being. Abiding by our employee-first policy, all our organizational policies and initiatives are designed to keep employees' well-being a priority.'' Adding further she said, ''Huge credit goes to our support teams, who have played a massive and significant role in meeting the safety and healthcare needs of all our employees and their families during those difficult times. Special credit goes to our diligent HR team that has gone beyond in helping our employees in keeping them safe yet productive in recent times.'' About Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards The 12th edition of Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards is hosted by Employer Branding Institute; World HRD Congress & Stars of the Industry Group. The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization that hosts industry leaders in HR in the cyber space to acknowledge the best and distinguished practices in Employee branding and professionals. They recognize organizations from various geographical regions that have shown excellence in Talent Management, Talent Development, and Talent Innovation. This year's Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards was a virtual event organized at Taj Land's End, Mumbai.

About AgreeYa Solutions AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering technology-enabled business solutions to small, medium and global Fortune 1,000 organizations. It leverages leading-edge technology, consulting and outsourcing services to boost customer efficiency, productivity and deliver a competitive advantage. Through its consultative approach and utilization of a global delivery model, AgreeYa provides software, services and solutions that are cost-effective, achieve results and transform businesses.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with a global footprint, AgreeYa is an SEI CMMI- and ISO 9001:2015-certified Microsoft Gold Partner, with multiple certifications, and operations with a team of over 1,800 employees across the world. Its extensive software portfolio includes AgreeYa Chatbot, BeatBlip, QuickApps, Site Administrator, Recovery Manager and Cogent. AgreeYa is a staffing industry leader, providing full-service Staffing Solutions to meet client workforce needs while driving business value. It also recently introduced new intelligent automation and digital transformation suite to its existing technology stack to help organizations combat future crises and venture into the digital-first world with confidence. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com and follow AgreeYa on social media @agreeyasolutions.

