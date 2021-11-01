Left Menu

MG Motor reports 24 pc drop in retail sales in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 11:07 IST
MG Motor reports 24 pc drop in retail sales in October
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Monday reported 24 per cent dip in retail sales at 2,863 units in October 2021 amid production challenges due to semiconductor shortage.

The company had retailed 3,750 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

''The global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales. The challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December and we expect this to get better in the first quarter next year,'' MG Motor India said in a statement.

Amid the acute shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, the carmaker has limited stocks at its dealerships currently, it added.

However, momentum in demand continues in the festival season for the company as it has received over 4,000 bookings for Hector and more than 600 bookings for ZS EV and Gloster in October.

''The newly launched Astor has also received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings. The deliveries for the first batch of Astor will begin from the first week of November,'' the automaker stated.

Bookings are now open for Astor delivery in 2022, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021