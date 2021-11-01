Left Menu

Boxing World C'ships: Nishant, Sanjeet enter quarters

Sumit will also be up against a Cuban in Yoenlis Hernandez.Thapa will be fighting Frances Lounes Hamraoui.The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 11:10 IST
Boxing World C'ships: Nishant, Sanjeet enter quarters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Indian boxers Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) made the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships following impressive victories in their last-16 stage bouts here.

Nishant defeated Mexico's Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 in a late night bout on Sunday to set up a clash with Russia's Vadim Musaev.

Sanjeet, a quarterfinalist from the previous edition, got the better of Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze 4-1 to enter the last eight stage for a second successive time.

He will face Italy's Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

Later tonight, Rohit Mor (57kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Sumit (75kg) and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will look to secure quarterfinal berths.

Rohit will face Kazakhstan's Serik Temirzhanov, while Akash will fight Cuba's Kevin Brown. Sumit will also be up against a Cuban in Yoenlis Hernandez.

Thapa will be fighting France's Lounes Hamraoui.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021