Repair Ferrargunj-Wimberlygunj road: Andaman MP to chief secy
Andaman and Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma on Monday urged the administration to repair the important road from Ferrargunj to Wimberlygunj.
In a letter to Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain, Sharma said residents of Bambooflat, Wimberlygunj, Hope Town, Stewartgunj and nearby areas are facing tremendous mental and physical agony because of the pathetic condition of the road.
The road has thousands of potholes and in several places, it developed a wave-like surface, he mentioned.
The road condition is also damaging vehicles, he added.
