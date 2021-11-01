Left Menu

MP power sector employees boycott work ahead of Diwali

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:05 IST
MP power sector employees boycott work ahead of Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

Employees of the state-run power sector companies boycotted work in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to press for their various demands, including payment of DA arrears, deferred increment amount, salary hike, and bonus before the Diwali festival.

The Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers (MPUFPEE) had given a call for the protest last week. “The employees and engineers of the state-owned power companies have started an indefinite work boycott agitation to press for their five-point demand, including payment of 50 per cent arrears of the dearness allowance (DA) and deferred increment amount in the October salary,'' MPUFPEE's coordinator engineer V K S Parihar told PTI.

The forum had put forth its demand in a series of meetings with state energy minister and the department's principal secretary during which assurances were given, but no action has been taken so far, he said.

The MPUFPEE is a forum of 11 associations of engineers and employees of the state-owned power companies, he said.

''Our other demands are salary hike and DA for contractual engineers and employees, and payment of bonus and salary for the month of October before Diwali to employees engaged on outsource basis,'' Parihar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021