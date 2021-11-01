Power consumption rises 4.8 pc to 114.37 BU in October

India's power consumption grew 4.8 per cent in October to 114.37 billion units (BU), indicating a good recovery amid coal shortages at electricity generation plants, according to power ministry data.

Last year in October, power consumption stood at 109.17 BU and in the same period in 2019, it was at 97.84 BU.

During October, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day stood at 174.60 GW, higher than 169.89 GW in the same month last year.

The data clearly shows that there is recovery in power consumption as well as demand in the country.

Experts said the recovery in power demand as well as consumption would increase further due to the government's efforts to ramp up coal supplies at plants and improvement in economic activities following the lifting of lockdown restrictions by states.

As many as 135 power plants with over 165 GW power generation capacity monitored by the Central Electricity Authority had coal stock of 10.08 million tonnes enough for six days (at daily requirement of 1.79 million tonnes) as on October 29, compared to 7.96 million tonnes for four days (at daily requirement of 1.82 million tonne on October 1, 2021).

The coal stock data shows improvement in the dry fuel situation at thermal power plants in the country with onset of winters and improved coal supplies.

Many states had imposed lockdown restrictions after the second wave of the pandemic hit the nation in April this year. Curbs were gradually lifted as the number of COVID cases fell.

However, power consumption in September this year witnessed subdued recovery with almost flat growth at 112.43 BU mainly due to delayed monsoon (heavy rains). In September last year, power consumption was 112.24 BU, higher than 107.51 BU in the same month of 2019.

Experts said the recovery in power demand and consumption in September 2021 remained subdued mainly because of delayed Monsoon.

In August this year, power consumption grew by over 17 per cent at 127.88 BU compared to 109.21 BU in the same month in 2020.

The second wave of COVID-19 hit the country in the middle of April this year and affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand as states started imposing restrictions in the latter part of the month. The month saw year-on-year growth of nearly 38.5 per cent in power consumption.

Power consumption witnessed 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in May this year at 108.80 BU, despite a low base of 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020.

As per the latest data, in June it grew nearly 9 per cent to 114.48 BU, compared to 105.08 BU in the same month last year.

In July, it rose to 123.72 BU from 112.14 BU in the same month a year ago. Power consumption in February this year was recorded at 103.25 BU, compared to 103.81 BU a year ago.

In March, power consumption rose nearly 22 per cent to 120.63 BU, compared to 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020.

After a gap of six months, power consumption had recorded 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2020, and 11.6 per cent in October 2020.

In November, 2020, power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to early onset of winters. In December, it grew 4.5 per cent, while this was 4.4 per cent higher in January 2021.

