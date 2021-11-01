Left Menu

CDSL Q2 PAT jumps 76 pc to Rs 86 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:34 IST
CDSL Q2 PAT jumps 76 pc to Rs 86 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported a 76 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 86.06 crore in three months ended September 2021.

In comparison, the depository had posted a PAT of Rs 48.87 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said in statement.

Total income rose by 63 per cent to Rs 165.15 crore in the period under review from Rs 101.17 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company said that 68 lakh demat accounts were opened in the second quarter of the current fiscal, making it the highest ever quarterly addition.

''The Indian capital markets also witnessed an unprecedent growth which was supported by participation of new investors in the markets, IPOs, etc... The ease of business and secured services focused on providing convenience to all investors remains the core reason of our growth,'' CDSL MD and CEO Nehal Vora said.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

It maintains and services 4.64 demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 591 depository participants from over 21,400 locations.

For the half year ended September 30, 2021, the depository's net profit climbed by 57 per cent to Rs 150.05 crore and total income grew by 58 per cent to Rs 294.95 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021