BRIEF-AstraZeneca To Transfer Rights To Eklira, Duaklir to Covis Pharma

AstraZeneca: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER RIGHTS TO EKLIRA, DUAKLIR

* ASTRAZENECA - AGREEMENT SHARPENS ASTRAZENECA'S FOCUS ON PRIORITY MEDICINES IN RESPIRATORY & IMMUNOLOGY PORTFOLIO * ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER GLOBAL RIGHTS FOR EKLIRA AND DUAKLIR TO COVIS PHARMA

* ASTRAZENECA - BOTH MEDICINES ARE DELIVERED VIA GENUAIR DEVICE AND USED FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (COPD) * ASTRAZENECA - COVIS PHARMA WILL PAY ASTRAZENECA $270M ON COMPLETION

* ASTRAZENECA - COVIS PHARMA WILL ALSO COVER CERTAIN ONGOING DEVELOPMENT COSTS RELATED TO MEDICINES * ASTRAZENECA - IN 2020, EKLIRA AND DUAKLIR GENERATED ASTRAZENECA REVENUE OF $143M IN COUNTRIES COVERED BY THIS AGREEMENT

* ASTRAZENECA - AGREEMENT WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021

