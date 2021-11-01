Left Menu

Skoda reports over two-fold jump in India sales in October

Czech carmaker Skoda on Monday reported over two-fold jump in sales in India at 3,065 units in October 2021 riding on the back of its newly launch mid-size SUV Kushaq. Skoda Auto India had sold 1,421 units in October 2020, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:09 IST
Skoda reports over two-fold jump in India sales in October
  • Country:
  • India

Czech carmaker Skoda on Monday reported over two-fold jump in sales in India at 3,065 units in October 2021 riding on the back of its newly launch mid-size SUV Kushaq. Skoda Auto India had sold 1,421 units in October 2020, the company said in a statement. It is still riding on the success of the Kushaq which has received 15,000 bookings so far, it added. The numbers have been on the rise for other models such as the Superb, Octavia and Rapid too, all of which have contributed to the increasing sales volumes, the company said.

With the implementation of the Volkswagen group's 'India 2.0' plan, which began with the introduction of Kushaq, the company said there has been a strong emphasis on rapidly expanding network footprint across India. ''The brand is currently available in over 100 locations and has recently launched additional dealerships in major Indian cities,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021