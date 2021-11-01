Left Menu

Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:09 IST
Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday launched its limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The model, created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and the American clothing brand Fasthouse, is powered by an 803cc engine, Ducati India said in a statement.

This new special edition model is limited to only 800 units globally, it added.

''The Scrambler Desert Sled is one of the most capable off-road bikes in the segment and our customers in India have recognised that fact.

''The Fasthouse carries an absolutely distinctive looking Scrambler Desert Sled liveries in recent past and is the coolest Desert machine, which is why only 800 people in the world can have it,'' Ducati India Managing Director, Bipul Chandra said.

Without disclosing the details, the company said all the units allotted to India are sold out and deliveries of the bike will start from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

