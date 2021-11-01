Maruti Suzuki sales decline 24 pc to 1,38,335 units in Oct

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday reported a 24 per cent decline in sales at 1,38,335 units in October.

The company had sold 1,82,448 units in October last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales slipped 32 per cent to 1,17,013 units last month as against 1,72,862 units in September 2020, it added.

''While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. Accordingly, the company sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month,'' the auto major stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 23 per cent to 21,831 units as compared to 28,462 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 49 per cent to 48,690 units as against 95,067 cars in October last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined 25 per cent to 1,069 units as compared with 1,422 units in October 2020.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, however rose 7 per cent to 27,081 units as compared to 25,396vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped over two-folds at 21,322 units as against 9,586 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)