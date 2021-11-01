Left Menu

Weaker sterling boosts FTSE, Barclays slides as CEO steps down

Barclays was down 2.7% in early deals after it said CEO Jes Staley is to stand down following British regulators' investigations into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The FTSE 100 index gained 0.3% by 0810 GMT, with drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the top boosts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:54 IST
Weaker sterling boosts FTSE, Barclays slides as CEO steps down
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A weaker pound helped lift UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index on Monday with pharmaceutical stocks in the lead, while shares of British bank Barclays fell after its chief executive officer stepped down. Barclays was down 2.7% in early deals after it said CEO Jes Staley is to stand down following British regulators' investigations into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The FTSE 100 index gained 0.3% by 0810 GMT, with drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the top boosts. Investor focus now is on the Bank of England meeting on Thursday, with a better-than-even chance of the central bank raising interest rates for the first time since the pandemic. .

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.3%. Commercial landlord Land Securities Group gained 0.7% after it announced plans to buy the property regeneration firm U and I Group for 190 million pounds ($259.46 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021