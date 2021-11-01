Left Menu

BYD launches all-electric multi-purpose vehicle e6

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chinese automaker BYD on Monday launched an all-electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) e6 in India priced up to Rs 29.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new e6 is equipped with the 71.7 kWh Blade Battery and a WLTC (world harmonised light-duty vehicle test procedure) range of 520 km (city) and a WLTC (combined) range of 415 km with just a single charge, BYD India said in a statement. It has a 70kWh electric motor offering a torque of 180 Nm and a top speed of 130km/hr, it added.

It supports both AC and DC fast charging, which can handle charging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent within 35 minutes.

The vehicle will be available for the Indian B2B segment, the company said.

BYD India Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle Shrirang Joshi said, ''We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested all-new e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market''.

The company has focused on improving the driving experience ''with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features'', he added. ''The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India's EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future,'' Joshi said.

The BYD e6 is entering the MPV segment, which is currently dominated by Toyota Kirloskar's conventional fuel Innova Crysta, besides other players like Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo. BYD India Executive Director Ketsu Zhang said the e6 would play a role to help achieve India's electric revolution goals. ''We believe this could be a perfect and a strategic time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India,'' he noted. The e6 will be available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Chennai at an ex-showroom price of Rs 29.6 lakh inclusive of 7kW charger, and Rs 29.15 lakh exclusive of 7kW charger for the B2B market, the company said. It comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/1.25 lakh km (whichever is earlier), battery cell warranty of 8 years/5 lakh km (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 years/1.5 lakh km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

