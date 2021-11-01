Left Menu

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 3,000cr via Basel III bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:32 IST
Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 3,000cr via Basel III bonds
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches.

The capital raising committee of the bank in a meeting on November 1, 2021 approved the issuance of Basel III compliant additional tier I/II bonds.

The bonds are to be issued for aggregate total issue size of Rs 3,000 crore in single or multiple tranches, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading at Rs 99.30 apiece on BSE, up 1.85 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021