Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 3,000cr via Basel III bonds

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches.

The capital raising committee of the bank in a meeting on November 1, 2021 approved the issuance of Basel III compliant additional tier I/II bonds.

The bonds are to be issued for aggregate total issue size of Rs 3,000 crore in single or multiple tranches, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading at Rs 99.30 apiece on BSE, up 1.85 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)