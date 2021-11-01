ANS Commerce to hire over 400 employees in FY22

E-commerce enablement startup ANS Commerce on Monday said it will hire over 400 people across tech, product building and operations, taking its headcount to 600 in FY22.

The company had recently raised USD 2.2 million funding in pre-series A round.

''ANS Commerce is laying the foundation to triple the current employee headcount from 200 to 600 by FY22. The brand plans to hire talent across verticals -tech, product building, operations, and business development through multiple hiring channels,'' a statement said.

To shortlist prospective candidates, the e-commerce enablement platform has created multiple in-house assessment and recruitment management plans, it added.

ANS Commerce said it has taken steps to ''reduce the impact of conscious or subconscious biases'' while recruiting talent and encouraging equal opportunities for everyone. ''The hiring assessment will be based on objective tests, exercises, and assignments so that candidates can demonstrate their skills, as it will be the core criteria for recruitment. The company is also trying to mitigate language barriers so that candidates can interact in their preferred language choice,'' it added.

ANS Commerce co-founder Nakul Singh said post raising funding, the company is scaling up its headcount to drive its growth further. ''This is a much-awaited endeavour for us, and we are excited to share our joy with our extended families. We plan to recruit candidates from different backgrounds to enhance cultural diversity and conventional criteria such as premium colleges or big names as previous employers won't play an instrumental role,'' Singh added. He noted that the company has an attrition rate between 7-8 per cent, marginally lower than the industry average of 10 per cent, indicating the all-inclusive work environment at ANS Commerce.

“Since ANS Commerce is a fast-growing startup, we are on the lookout for intelligent and competent candidates...If the candidate brings something unique to the table that can assist our growth trajectory in moving forward, we'll find the most suitable job role for them,” Singh added.

Founded in 2017, ANS Commerce's offerings include brand store tech, performance marketing, marketplace management, and warehousing and fulfilment. It is currently working with over 100 brands across segments, helping them sell on their brand stores along with over 15 marketplaces. ANS Commerce counts Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Portico, Piramal, CEAT, Bath & Body Works, Bikanervala, Mars, Nivea and ITC among its brand partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)