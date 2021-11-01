Left Menu

Rs 100-cr black income detected after raids on Bihar/Jharkhand road contractor: CBDT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:42 IST
Rs 100-cr black income detected after raids on Bihar/Jharkhand road contractor: CBDT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of about Rs 100 crore after it recently raided a prominent road construction contractor operating in Bihar and Jharkhand, the CBDT said on Monday.

The searches were conducted on October 27 in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Cash of Rs 5.71 crore has been seized and ten bank lockers have been put under restraint, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The CBDT frames policy for the tax department.

The searches found that the group has been ''suppressing'' its profits by inflating expenses on purchase of materials and such excess material was sold in the market in cash, but cash so generated, remained unaccounted. The group has indulged in obtaining accommodation entries for inflating other business expenses.'' ''Incriminating documents such as handwritten diaries have been seized from the premises of commission agents who have been assisting the assessee group in these dubious practices,'' it said.

The group, it claimed, suppressed contractual receipts and service income. ''It was not maintaining proper books of accounts, including supporting documents like bills and vouchers.'' ''....documents recovered and seized during the search indicate the movement of unaccounted cash between different locations for its investment in immovable properties at various locations and cash expenses of personal nature.'' ''It has been detected during the search operation that the commission agents and suppliers of bogus bills have also evaded tax on crores of income as they have indulged in providing accommodation entries to other parties as well,'' the CBDT alleged.

The searches ''led to the detection of unaccounted income to the tune of about Rs 100 crore.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021