Left Menu

Tata Motors total sales up 30 pc to 67,829 units in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:43 IST
Tata Motors total sales up 30 pc to 67,829 units in Oct
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors said its total wholesales increased by 30 per cent to 67,829 units in October as compared with the same period last year.

The company's total dispatches in October 2020 stood at 52,132 units. The company's domestic sales increased by 31 per cent to 65,151 units in October as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 49,669 units in October 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,925 units in October, up 44 per cent as compared to 23,617 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,226 units, up 20 per cent from 26,052 units in October 2020, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021