Left Menu

Yemenis opt for morning park workouts to help cope with stress of war

"These exercises, this running and weight loss brought back my life and health," said the retired engineer, who has shed 40kg in weight and stopped chewing the addictive green stimulant qat. It is mostly men in their sixties and seventies who use the walkways and low walls of Sanaa's public park daily to do the light fitness drills selected by retiree Naji Abu Hatim, who started the movement he now calls the "Best Team".

Reuters | Sanaa | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:47 IST
Yemenis opt for morning park workouts to help cope with stress of war
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen Rep

After dawn prayers Hatim Ali Hadi dons his tracksuit and heads to a park in the Yemeni capital Sanaa for group exercise sessions which help take people's minds off the problems caused by the war going on around them. "These exercises, this running and weight loss brought back my life and health," said the retired engineer, who has shed 40kg in weight and stopped chewing the addictive green stimulant qat.

It is mostly men in their sixties and seventies who use the walkways and low walls of Sanaa's public park daily to do the light fitness drills selected by retiree Naji Abu Hatim, who started the movement he now calls the "Best Team". Women in Yemen do not generally exercise in public. Abu Hatim said the sessions were comforting.

"(Life) outside this park is full of anguish. We look forward to this morning hour because it is far from all worries, far from all sad news," he said. Seven years of conflict in Yemen have split the country in two, disrupted healthcare systems and plunged millions into poverty. Yemenis must also deal with the psychological stress of living through conflict.

With no fees and no dress code for the exercise sessions, the idea is to encourage wide participation and groups have popped up in other parts of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021