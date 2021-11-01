MP: 2 dead after drinking liquor; spuriousness, excessive consumption suspected causes
Two people died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, though police on Monday said excessive consumption could also be a cause.
- Country:
- India
Two people died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, though police on Monday said excessive consumption could also be a cause. Sardar Singh Yadav, kin of the one of the deceased, said Rajendra Rajput (35) and Murat Sing Yadav (24), both residents of Gursari village, drank liquor together on Sunday and their health started deteriorating rapidly some time later.
''They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. Gadhi Malehra police station personnel have sent the bodies for post mortem,'' Yadav added.
Kamal Kumar Jain, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Naugaon, said the exact reason would be known from the post mortem report, but, prima facie, it is suspected both might have died due to excessive consumption of alcohol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
