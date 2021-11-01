Left Menu

FTSE 100 lifted by weaker pound; Barclays slides as CEO steps down

Barclays was down 1.5% in morning trading, as the bank's CEO Jes Staley is to step down following a probe by British regulators into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "The news that the CEO has stepped down under these sorts of circumstances has sent shock waves through the City of London, and the share price has reacted accordingly," said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:13 IST
FTSE 100 lifted by weaker pound; Barclays slides as CEO steps down
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A weaker pound helped lift UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index on Monday with pharmaceutical stocks in the lead, while shares of British bank Barclays slipped after its chief executive officer stepped down. Barclays was down 1.5% in morning trading, as the bank's CEO Jes Staley is to step down following a probe by British regulators into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The news that the CEO has stepped down under these sorts of circumstances has sent shock waves through the City of London, and the share price has reacted accordingly," said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown. "It is important to note nothing illegal has been confirmed, and at present the market is reacting to conjecture."

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, extending October's gains, with drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the top boosts, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.4%. UK's FTSE 100 has lagged the pan-European STOXX 600 index , which hit a record high on Monday, as supply chain problems, a fuel crisis and interest rate hike worries weighed on domestic markets.

Investor focus is on the Bank of England meeting on Thursday with swaps pricing pointing to a better-than-even chance of the central bank raising interest rates for the first time since the pandemic. "A few small rises will be absorbed by most firms, and higher rates are even good news for some sectors, like banks. But the BoE needs to be careful, raise too much too quickly and they will cause both an economic and market downturn as consumers and corporates struggle to service debt," Wall said.

British business sentiment fell slightly in October after touching its highest since the start of the pandemic, according to a survey by Lloyds Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021