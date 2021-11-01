Daimler India expands, opens dealership in Mettupalayam

Expanding its footprint in the southern region, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday inaugurated its new BharatBenz dealership in Mettupalayam, near here The opening of the new touchpoint in Coimbatore district, a major hub of the automobile industry, reflects the increasing demand for BharatBenz products in the State of Tamil Nadu, DICV vice-president (Marketing Sales and Customer Service) Rajaram Krishnamurthy said at the inaugural function.

"...The new dealership opening in Mettupalayam with our long-term partner Prabal Trucking will help us cater to the increasing demand for BharatBenz trucks and buses and provide a world-class customer experience in the region,'' he said in a press release.

DICV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, and operating under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks-Asia, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in India with a brand dedicated to its home market, the release said.

