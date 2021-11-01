Left Menu

IndiGo starts six new flights connecting Kanpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo on Monday started six new flights connecting Kanpur with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, a statement said.

The airline said these flights will operate on all days except Sundays.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the flights on Monday.

Kanpur is the 71st domestic city to be connected by IndiGo flights, the statement noted.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: ''These new routes will connect Kanpur, a major financial and industrial center in the north, to the rest of the country through key hubs in western and southern India while augmenting trade and commerce within these regions.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

