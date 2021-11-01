Left Menu

Hyundai reports 37 pc dip in wholesales in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:57 IST
Hyundai reports 37 pc dip in wholesales in Oct
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 37 per cent decline in total sales to 43,556 units in October.

The company had sold 68,835 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 35 per cent to 37,021 units as against 56,605 units in October 2020, the company added. Exports declined 47 per cent to 6,535 units as compared with 12,230 units in October last year.

The global semiconductor supply constraint continues to be a challenge resulting in lower production across the industry, the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021