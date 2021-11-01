Brazil's Nubank reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

Brazil's Nubank on Monday lifted the veil off its filing for an initial public offering in the United States, revealing a big jump in revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, less than a week after the fintech company said it had confidentially filed its IPO paperwork with regulators.

Nubank's IPO filing sets the stage for a blockbuster flotation, which is expected to be the biggest from Latin America in recent years. Reuters had previously reported that Nubank is seeking a valuation above $55 billion in its IPO, which would make the fintech firm more valuable than Brazil's largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

Perks like no fees or minimum balance requirements have added to the appeal of neobanks like Nubank. The trend has only accelerated during the pandemic, which forced people to turn to smartphone apps for banking solutions. The company's net revenue https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001691493/000119312521314359/d213207df1.htm stood at $1.06 billion in the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from $534.6 million a year earlier. Losses in the same period, however, widened to $99.1 million from $64.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and NuInvest are the lead underwriters for the offering.

