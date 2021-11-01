IHGF fair sees business enquiries of around Rs 1,850 cr

Business enquiries of Rs 1,850 crore were generated at the 52nd edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair, the Textile Ministry said on Monday. RK Verma, Executive Director, Export Promotion Council for Handicraft (EPCH) said. ''Approximately 1,250 overseas buyers from 90 countries and over 1,100 buying consultants visited the fair, conducting business of around Rs 1,850 crore''.

Buyers from the US, the UK, the UAE, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Australia, China, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Canada, Brazil, and many more visited the fair, the Textile Ministry stated. The fair concluded on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Bharala, Chairman/Minister of State, Labour Welfare Council, Government of UP, emphasized on buying local products and stressed that imports from China should be minimized. “This Diwali, we should buy the gifts from our artisans so even they can flourish during the post-pandemic period. Indian products are attractive and no other market can compete with them,” he said.

