Mahindra reports 5 pc dip in wholesales in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:08 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year decline in total wholesales at 41,908 units in October.

The company had dispatched a total of 44,359 units in October 2020.

Last month, the company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 20,130 units, up 8 per cent from 18,622 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales fell to 18,604 units last month from 23,716 units in October 2020.

Exports rose to 3,174 units last month, up 57 per cent from 2,021 units in October 2020.

“Demand for vehicles across our product portfolio remains robust. We have received an unprecedented response for XUV700 and as per our commitment, we have commenced deliveries of the petrol variant to customers,'' Mahindra & Mahindra CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The supply chain issues around semiconductor related parts continues to be dynamic as the company focuses on managing the situation in the short term, he added.

