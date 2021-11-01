Left Menu

Port Sudan blockade being lifted for one month

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Sudan

A blockade of Port Sudan by Beja tribesman will be lifted for one month starting on Monday, a tribal official said.

Barricades at the port, as well as on the main road to Khartoum, were being lifted from Monday morning, said Abdallah Abushar, secretary for the tribal body organizing the blockade.

