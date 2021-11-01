Left Menu

Coal India production rises 6.4 pc y-o-y in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:26 IST
Coal India production rises 6.4 pc y-o-y in Oct
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL on Monday said its coal production increased 6.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 49.8 million tonnes (MT) in October.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the country's power plants facing fuel shortages.

The production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) had stood at 46.8 MT in the corresponding month last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Coal production by CIL in April-October 2021 also rose 5.9 per cent to 299.6 MT, compared with 282.8 MT in the year-ago period.

In a tweet, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi appreciated the efforts of CIL towards assuring energy security of the country and encouraged the employees of the public sector undertaking to attain the one-billion-tonne coal production mark.

Coal India Ltd, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the total domestic coal output, is eyeing one billion tonnes of output by 2023-24.

Joshi had on Thursday said CIL has stepped up the fuel supply to meet the increased demand of the power sector and arrest shortages at thermal power plants caused due to the rising cost of the imported coal.

The government had said the coal supply to thermal power plants (TPPs) has been rising consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plants' end.

As per a report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.03 million tonnes as on October 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021