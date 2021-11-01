Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices snap 3-day losing streak, close in green

Days ahead of Diwali, the Indian equity market sky-rocketed on Monday, snapping the three-day losing streak as the realty and telecom sector shares gained maximum.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:31 IST
Equity benchmark indices snap 3-day losing streak, close in green
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days ahead of Diwali, the Indian equity market sky-rocketed on Monday, snapping the three-day losing streak as the realty and telecom sector shares gained maximum. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent, while the Nifty50 gained by 258.00 points or 1.46 per cent.

In BSE Sensex all the sectors gained. The sectors that saw maximum gain were the realty sector that was up by 3.56 per cent, the telecom sector that was up by 3.33 per cent, the metal sector that was up by 3.27 and TECK was up by 2.42 per cent. Among stocks, the top contributor was Induslnd Bank, which surged 7.75 per cent to Rs 1,228.35 per share, followed by HCL Tech a surge of 3.91 per cent to Rs 1,189.10 per share. Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra too traded with a positive bias.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra cracked by 1.56 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv by 1.49 per cent and Nestle by 0.60 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021