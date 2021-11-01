Left Menu

Updated: 01-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:39 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle's Oct sales down 10 pc to 69,186 units
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 69,186 units in October 2021. The company had sold a total of 76,865 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 56,785 units in October 2021, SMIPL said in a statement. It had sold 67,225 units in the same month last year.

Exports were at 12,401 units in October 2021 as against 9,640 units in the year-ago month.

Commenting on the performance, SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said,''As we enter the festive season in India, the good news is that the demand is back in the market.'' However, he said before catering to this increased demand, the two-wheeler industry has to battle with a set of challenges brought by the pandemic. ''These challenges include longer than expected supply chain disruption and consistent rise in input cost. We are hopeful that the situation will improve soon and we shall be able to fully cater to the demand,'' Handa added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

