NCC bags order worth Rs 442 cr in October
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
NCC Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a new order worth Rs 442 crore in October.
The project pertains to mining division and was received from a state government agency, and does not include any internal order, the company said in a BSE filing.
''NCC has received one new order for Rs 442 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of October, 2021,'' it added.
The company, which started as Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd specialising in construction, has entered into highways, realty and other businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCC Ltd
- Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd
Advertisement