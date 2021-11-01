NCC bags order worth Rs 442 cr in October

NCC Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a new order worth Rs 442 crore in October.

The project pertains to mining division and was received from a state government agency, and does not include any internal order, the company said in a BSE filing.

''NCC has received one new order for Rs 442 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of October, 2021,'' it added.

The company, which started as Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd specialising in construction, has entered into highways, realty and other businesses.

